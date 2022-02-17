Man shot, wounded by Sheriff’s Department in Norwalk: LASD

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has set up a containment zone around the location of a man shot by at least one deputy on Feb. 17, 2022. (KTLA)

A man was shot and wounded by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Norwalk Thursday night, and the department is working to get the man into custody.

The shooting took place just after 7 p.m. in the 12100 block of Foster Road, where the man was struck “once in the lower extremities,” the department said in a news release.

At least one deputy fired at the man, who was armed with a handgun, LASD spokesman Deputy Miguel Meza said.

Meza added that the man is still in the area — the LASD believes he’s inside the home at 12152 Foster Road — and he is still being sought by authorities, so a containment area has been set up around the area.

For the safety of neighbors, residents of the immediate area are being evacuated, Meza said.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or visit lacrimestoppers.org.