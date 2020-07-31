Man shot, wounded by sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster

A man was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster Thursday, officials said.

The shooting occurred after deputies responded to a call for service around 3:45 p.m. on the 44800 block of Fenhold Street, according to a Los Angeles County sheriff’s news release and Ali Villalobos, a spokesperson for the Lancaster station.

Neither the release nor Villalobos specified what the call for service entailed.

A “suspect” was struck by gunfire, Villalobos said.

Authorities have not described what the man was suspected of or what led up the gunfire, including what may have prompted lethal force. It was unclear if he was armed.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was being treated at the Antelope Valley Hospital, according to Villalobos.

No further details were immediately available.