Man shot, wounded in North Hollywood: LAPD

Local news

by: , with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman

Posted: / Updated:

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the shooter after a man was shot and wounded in North Hollywood Monday night.

The victim, whose age and name were not released, was shot at about 9:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Tujunga Avenue, according to Officer Maldonado of the LAPD.

Officers called an ambulance for the man, who was conscious and breathing, and police are looking for a man believed to be thin, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and who was wearing a yellow and purple hat and a purple sweatshirt, Maldonado said.

As of Monday night, there was nothing to release indicating that this was a follow-home robbery, Maldonado said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News