Man shot, wounded in North Hollywood: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the shooter after a man was shot and wounded in North Hollywood Monday night.

The victim, whose age and name were not released, was shot at about 9:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Tujunga Avenue, according to Officer Maldonado of the LAPD.

Officers called an ambulance for the man, who was conscious and breathing, and police are looking for a man believed to be thin, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and who was wearing a yellow and purple hat and a purple sweatshirt, Maldonado said.

As of Monday night, there was nothing to release indicating that this was a follow-home robbery, Maldonado said.