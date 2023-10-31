Man sitting in apartment shot through front door: LAPD

A man in Hollywood was shot while sitting in his apartment, authorities said.

Initial reports from the Los Angeles Police Department indicate that the man was in his residence, located in the 5600 block of Franklin Avenue, around 11 p.m. Monday evening when he heard a knock at his door.

As he went to answer, the suspect fired several shots through the door, striking the victim.

A man in Hollywood was shot while sitting in his apartment on Oct. 30, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

Responding paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police could not confirm whether the shooting was gang related.

The suspect remains outstanding, and no description has been released.