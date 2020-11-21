Man sitting inside parked car on PCH killed in crash that shut down highway in Pacific Palisades

Authorities stand at the scene of a deadly crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades on Nov. 21, 2020. (KTLA)

A crash that shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades early Saturday killed a man who was sitting inside a parked vehicle, officials said.

The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 17800 block of PCH, according to LAPD.

A vehicle crashed into two parked cars while traveling south on the highway, the Los Angeles Police Department said. A man sitting in one of the parked vehicles was hurt and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Investigators have not determined whether any substances were involved.

The occupants of the moving vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. Earlier, the L.A. Fire Department said five people were hurt: one who died, three who were in critical condition and one who suffered minor injuries.

Caltrans announced the closure of PCH from Sunset Boulevard to Coastline Drive at around 8:40 a.m. There was a mile-long backup on the northbound side of the highway, the agency said just after 10:45 a.m. The highway was reopened by 11 a.m., according to Caltrans.

Authorities provided no further information about the people involved as the crash remains under investigation