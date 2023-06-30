A Yucaipa man is facing drug and gun charges after an anonymous tipster alerted them to fentanyl sales at a local bar and restaurant.

Lawrence Braggs, 44, was at the Bar and Grill Company in the 34500 block of Yucaipa Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. when deputies investigating the tip spotted him retrieving fentanyl from his Nissan Rogue in the parking lot, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The SUV’s registration was expired, allowing deputies to pull Braggs over and discover he had a suspended license and active warrants for his arrest, deputies said.

“A search of his person and vehicle yielded two bags of fentanyl, packaging, and a large amount of U.S. currency,” the release added.

A search of Braggs’ home yielded even more contraband, including a pistol, a shotgun, ammunition, more fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, cash, packaging and scales, authorities said.

He faces charges of illegal sale and transportation of narcotics and possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm.

Braggs was booked into the Central Detention Center, where he remains in lieu of a total of $140,000 bail across several cases. For this arrest, his bail was set at $40,000.

Additional charges include DUI, hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license, among other allegations.

He was scheduled to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court Friday afternoon on the other charges. For the drugs and gun charges, he is due to appear on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-918-2305.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.