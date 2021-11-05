Man sought after 11-year-old reports being offered money for sex act in Oxnard area

Authorities are investigating after an elementary school student reported being offered money in exchange for a sex act by a man driving in the Oxnard area, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The incident occurred on Cortez Street near Orange Drive when an 11-year-old boy was walking home from Rio Plaza Elementary School around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

A stranger stopped his car near the boy and offered him money for an unspecified sex act, the release stated. The child declined and left, and the man drove away northbound on Cortez.

When the boy arrived home, he told his mother what happened and they reported the incident to law enforcement. Authorities began investigating and stepped up patrols in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of the man, who is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s, with slicked-back black hair. He was driving a black sedan — possibly a Toyota — which had four doors and tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Rosalio Cobian at 805-384-4723.

Authorities remind parents to talk to their child or children about “stranger danger,” and to try and make sure someone is walking them to and from school.

Suspicious behavior should be called in to 911. When making a report, individuals should try to be as detailed as they can and, if possible, snap a photo with their cellphone camera.