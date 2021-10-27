Man sought after allegedly assaulting students at UCLA’s Drake Stadium

UCLA police on Oct. 27, 2021 released these images of a man sought in assaults at Drake Stadium.

Police at UCLA are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted several students at Drake Stadium Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 5:50 p.m. at the stadium, located at 340 Charles E. Young Drive North, the UCLA Police Department said in a crime alert. The location is home of the Bruins men’s and women’s track and field teams.

The man allegedly approached the victims, got into an argument with one victim and assaulted her.

He then allegedly assaulted other victims before leaving the area. No injuries were reported, police said.

Police indicated the victims are UCLA students, but it is unclear if the assailant is. No further details about the incident were released.

The assailant is described as having short black hair and was wearing a jacket and dark-colored pants and shoes. Police released two images of the man, including one in which he is wearing a black face mask.

Anyone with information about the incident or the assailant can call UCLA police detectives at 310-825-1491.

