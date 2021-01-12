Man sought after allegedly beating mother, stepfather to death with baseball bat in Hacienda Heights

Nelson Fermin Garibay and his suspected getaway vehicle are seen in an undated photos released Jan. 12, 2021, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of beating his mother and stepfather to death with a baseball bat at a Hacienda Heights residence this week.

Nelson Fermin Garibay, 44, is also suspected of injuring his brother in the attack, which was reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday on the 14400 block of Marwood Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to the home were met by the brother, who led them to the other victims’ bodies. Both parents were suffering from significant head trauma and died at the scene, officials said.

Authorities say Garibay’s mother was 65 and his stepfather 73, but they have not released the victims’ names.

Garibay’s brother, 37, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.

By the time deputies arrived at the scene, Garibay had allegedly already fled.

Investigators believe he’s traveling in a green, 2001 Toyota 4Runner with California license plate No. 4RRH063.

Garibay is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

