A man who allegedly made lewd comments at a 15-year-old girl outside Glendale High School earlier this month is being sought by police.

The incident occurred about 2:45 p.m. June 9 in front of the campus, which is located at 1440 East Broadway, Glendale police said in a crime bulletin Tuesday.

“The suspect approached the 15-year-old victim and asked if she was into older men,” police said. The man then allegedly made lewd comments toward her.

He was last seen entering nearby Carr Park.

Police released a surveillance image of the man and described him as being about 20 to 30 years old, stands around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds. He had a goatee and was wearing light shorts, a black t-shirt, black cap and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.