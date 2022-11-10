A man who allegedly recorded up a woman’s skirt at a Santa Ana Hobby Lobby in August is being sought by police, authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Aug. 16 at the store located at 3900 S. Bristol St., Suite B.

The victim was looking at an item on a shelf when she felt someone touch the bottom of her right leg. When she looked down she saw a man recording up her skirt with a cellphone, police said.

A man who allegedly recorded up a woman’s skirt on Aug. 16, 2022, is seen in video released by Santa Ana police.

The victim yelled and the suspect ran out of the store. She then followed him and saw him drive away in a gray Honda Civic, police said.

Authorities released video of the man walking into the store in hopes of finding and apprehending him.

No further details about the incident have been released.