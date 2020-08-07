Man sought after allegedly trying to sexually assault, kidnap teenage girl in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department released surveillance video of the suspect’s SUV and the victim running away on Aug. 7, 2020.

Detectives in Santa Ana are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap and sexually assault a 15-year-old girl late last month, officials said Friday.

The attack happened on July 30 in the 800 block of North Ross Street when the man began making obscene comments to the victim, and offered her money in exchange for sex acts, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

“The victim ignored the suspect and continued walking away from him. The suspect walked up to the victim from behind and sexually battered her, then wrapped his arms around her and lifted her up off the ground,” police said.

The teenage victim fought back, broke free of the man’s grasp then ran away, police said.

Police released surveillance video that captured the assailant’s vehicle fleeing the scene in a white SUV, as well as the teenage girl running away.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2016-2017 white Hyundai Tuscon with front and rear end damage.

The man is described as being Hispanic, 19 or 20 years old, with a dark complexion, brown hair, thin build and was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Julio Gallardo at 714-245-8378, jgallardo@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.