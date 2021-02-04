Man sought after being caught on video sucker punching victim in Venice

A man who was caught on video last month sucker punching another man in Venice is being sought by police.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Speedway Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The two men were involved in an argument when the assailant punched the victim in the jaw, causing the victim to lose consciousness and fall backwards.

The assailant is seen in the video talking to the victim after the victim fell to the ground. Several people appear to have witnessed the attack, including the driver of a car that stopped next to the assailant as the victim fell back, the video shows.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for serious injuries he sustained during the incident.

Police called the attack “brutal.”

The assailant is described as being white or Hispanic, is about 25 to 30 years old, with black hair and a black beard, police said. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was wearing a white Kenley Jansen Dodgers jersey with the number 74, dark pants and white shoes and was carrying a skateboard, police said.

Anyone with information about the assailant or the incident can call LAPD Pacific area detectives at 310-482-6394.

Images from a video released by the LAPD on Feb. 4, 2021 show the victim and assailant involved in an assault in Venice on Jan. 16, 2021.