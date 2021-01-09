Man sought after fatally shooting woman inside her car in Koreatown: LAPD

A man fatally shot a woman inside her car in Koreatown early Saturday and fled, authorities said.
The incident happened in the area of Mariposa Avenue and Council Street around 1:10 a.m., according to LAPD.
A man in his 20s approached a vehicle on foot and fired a gunshot inside, killing the occupant, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Authorities did not identify the victim but described her as a 37-year-old woman.
The shooter remained outstanding as of 5:30 a.m., LAPD said.
Officials provided no further information about the case.