Man sought after fatally shooting woman inside her car in Koreatown: LAPD

A man fatally shot a woman inside her car in Koreatown early Saturday and fled, authorities said.

The incident happened in the area of Mariposa Avenue and Council Street around 1:10 a.m., according to LAPD.

A man in his 20s approached a vehicle on foot and fired a gunshot inside, killing the occupant, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Authorities did not identify the victim but described her as a 37-year-old woman.

The shooter remained outstanding as of 5:30 a.m., LAPD said.

Officials provided no further information about the case.