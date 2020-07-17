Man sought after woman sexually assaulted on Temecula bike path

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a Temecula bike path Thursday morning.
The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. along the Santa Gertrudis Creek Trail underneath Winchester Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Responding deputies found the 24-year-old victim with minor to moderate injuries. She told them she had been sexually assaulted by a man who was riding a beach cruiser type bicycle.
She was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.
The assailant was described as being 17 to 24 years old, with a medium complexion, of medium height and thin build.
Officials released images of the man they believe attacked the victim. In them, he is riding a beach cruiser with a fender on the front tire and a cup holder on the handlebars. He is wearing a red mask with black stitching, a red t-shirt, black basketball style shorts with white and red design on the side and red shoes.
Authorities said they are investigating a “similar incident” that occurred in the same area Tuesday, in which a female victim was assaulted and her cellphone was stolen. Officials did not elaborate on that attack.
Anyone with information about either attack can call 951-696-3482.