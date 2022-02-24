Man sought by Santa Ana police for allegedly stealing over $1 million in COVID-19 tests

Carlitos Peralta, 33, is wanted by Santa Ana police on suspicion of rerouting more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from a warehouse where he worked to his home. (Santa Ana Police Department)

Santa Ana police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of rerouting more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from a warehouse where he worked to his home.

Carlitos Peralta, 33, of Santa Ana was a warehouse manager for the Covid Clinic at 3401 W. MacArthur Blvd., said Sgt. Maria Lopez, a police spokeswoman.

The business has seven warehouses across the United States and ships tests to clinics, pop-up sites, schools, hotels and other customers, according to a police alert.

Peralta had access to the Covid Clinic’s shipping and delivery system, the alert said.

