More than a month after a stabbing at Frank’s Liquor Store in Long Beach, the assailant remains the loose.

Related Content Image released of suspect sought in stabbing at Long Beach liquor store

The shopkeeper was stabbed in the back of the neck, and she’s now paralyzed as a result, her family said.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on March 10, 2022.