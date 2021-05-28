Man sought for vandalizing Port Hueneme businesses: Police

Authorities released stills from surveillance video in hopes of identifying a man caught on video vandalizing several businesses in Port Hueneme on May 21, 2021.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a man caught on video vandalizing several businesses in Port Hueneme.

On the night of May 21 and into the early morning hours of May 22, a man vandalized and tagged multiple business and other buildings in Port Hueneme, the Port Hueneme Police Department said in a news release.

The vandalism targeted military, private and city property, and resulted in more than $1,000 in damages, according to police.

The man was captured on video committing vandalism throughout the city. Police released stills from surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The man should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and about 180 pounds.

“He was seen multiple times talking to himself, making hostile threats, and wielding a large knife which he conceals under his clothing,” Port Hueneme police said.

The man has often been seen walking a gray pitbull with a pink collar, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is as asked to contact Officer C. Taylor at Ctaylor@cityofporthueneme.org or 805-986-6628, or the Port Hueneme dispatch center at 805-986-6530.