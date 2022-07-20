A man who is being sought in connection with a 2019 homicide in Sylmar has been added to the FBI’s list of 10 most wanted fugitives, authorities announced Wednesday.

Omar Alexander Cardenas, 25, is wanted by local and federal law enforcement officials for his involvement in the killing of another man on Aug. 15, 2019.

Cardenas allegedly shot Jabali Dumas in the head at the Hair Icon Barber Shop in Sylmar, the FBI said. It is unknown if Cardenas knew the victim.

A local arrest warrant was issued for Cardenas in April 2020 after he was charged with murder.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives later determined Cardenas had fled the area and requested assistance from the fugitive task force.

A federal warrant was then issued for Cardenas last September.

A series of photos of Omar Alexander Cardenas are shown in a wanted poster released by the FBI on July 20, 2022.

He is allegedly a member of the Pierce Street gang and may associate with the gang known as Pacoima Van Nuys Boys – Anybody Killas, according to the FBI.

Cardenas, who has gone by the nickname “Dollar,” was described as being armed and dangerous.

He has dark brown hair, brown eyes, often has a beard and wears prescription glasses. He is about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 240 to 300 pounds.

“This murder occurred in a strip mall, where people come to shop and engage with their neighbors at the barber shop, impacting an entire community,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. “I want to thank our partners at the FBI for adding this murder to their Top 10 Most Wanted list, bringing awareness to the violence committed by Omar Cardenas and to prevent this murderer from harming anyone else. Senseless acts of violence, particularly gun violence like this, needs to stop and we need the public’s help.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the Cardenas’ arrest.

Anyone with information about Cardenas is asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or submit a tip online to tips.fbi.gov. You can also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.