A man caught on video sucker punching a worker at an Anaheim library is now being sought in connection with another violent incident that occurred on the same day.

About 6:15 p.m. March 3 an employee at the Anaheim Central Library was approached by the suspect.

The man stepped stepped into the path of the victim and struck him once, causing the victim to hit his head on the tile ground and lose consciousness, police said. The victim also suffered a laceration to the back of his head.

Police said the incident was unprovoked.

Video released Friday showed another incident at a Target in Anaheim that occurred earlier that same day.

Police believe the same assailant walked past a customer who was looking at a display case before turning back and rushing and pushing the victim, the video shows.

Later, the suspect appears to chase the victim around the store.

Authorities responded to the store and indicated the victim did not want to press charges.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s, tall with a thin muscular build, weighing about 200 pounds and with short hair or possibly bald, and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red drawstrings, light brown pants, white shoes and a Dodgers baseball cap.

Police believe the man might be homeless.

“We’re just trying to find any leads that will help bring this guy into custody,” Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Anaheim PD investigator Chemaly at 714-765-1583 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.