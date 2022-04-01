A man is being sought after allegedly trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl who was walking home from an Anaheim school Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 2:45 p.m., when authorities received several calls about a man trying to force a girl into a vehicle along the 2600 block of West Ball Road, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

An investigation found the victim was walking home from Dale Jr. High School when she noticed a man sitting in a parked truck.

The man then got out of the truck, contacted the student and tried to “shove her into the passenger seat of the vehicle,” officials said in a news release.

Several witnesses called the police and the man released the victim and drove away.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The man was described as being 25 years old, with a thin build and short, thin hair, and was wearing a gray hoodie.

His vehicle is described as a white pickup, possibly a Toyota Tundra or Ford F150, with a gray tool rack in the bed of the truck.

No further details about the incident have been release.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapper can call Anaheim police Detective Jacob Medina at 714 765-1419, or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

