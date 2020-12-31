Man sought in Boyle Heights hit-and-run crash that left woman severely injured

A man is being sought in connection with a hit-run crash that left a woman severely injured in Boyle Heights earlier this month.

The crash occurred about 5:35 p.m. Dec. 19 as a couple was crossing the street at the intersection of Soto Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of a white pick-up truck was heading west on Cesar E. Chavez and turned left onto Soto Street, crashing into the woman and knocking her onto the street.

The driver did not stop and continued south on Soto, police said.

The crash victim is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on Dec. 31, 2020.

The woman was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. She was hospitalized for three days and is recovering at home, police said.

Detectives later found surveillance video of the driver filling up his truck with gasoline before the crash.

The truck is described as a white 1998 to 2004 Chevrolet S10. It has an aftermarket light bar on top of the cab, smoked rear-light lenses and a distinct dent on the rear top corner of the driver’s side of the cab, police said. The video shows the cab filled with several items.

The driver is described as being 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has black hair, a goatee and was wearing a royal blue short sleeve security uniform with a camouflage long sleeve shirt underneath and black pants.

Police shared the surveillance video of the suspect vehicle and driver, along with a photo of the injured pedestrian wearing a pink cast on her arm.

No further details about the crash, the driver or the victim have been released.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or 31480@lapd.online.