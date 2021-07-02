A man who left a victim in critical condition following a caught-on-video fight and a stabbing in Panorama City last month is being sought, police said Friday.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. June 20 in the 14700 Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Stills of an assailant wanted in a fight and stabbing in Panorama City on June 20, 2021 were released by LAPD on July 2, 2021.

The victim was standing outside a video store in the area when the assailant allegedly challenged him to a fight. During the encounter, the victim’s ankle was fractured and he could not stand, police said.

The assailant is seen on video walking away before returning with a knife and stabbing the victim, while the victim was still on the ground and struggling.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The assailant is described as being about 30 years old, stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has long brown hair.

No further details about the motive behind the attack, or the victim’s current condition, have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident or the perpetrator can call Detective Gehart at 818-838-9830.