Man sought in connection with assault on women along Orange trails

A man is being sought after three women were assaulted in separate incidents along trails in Orange, officials said Tuesday.

Orange Police Department officials on Aug. 4, 2020 released this composite sketch of a man they believe assaulted three women in separate incidents.

The first assault occurred about 4:10 p.m. on July 25, when a woman was walking along the Santiago Creek trail near Tustin Street and La Veta Avenue, Orange Police Department officials said in a Facebook post.

The man allegedly grabbed the victim and pulled her into an alcove before she managed to break free.

The man left the area on a bicycle, police said.

The second attack occurred about 6:15 p.m. Sunday when a woman was walking along the Santiago Creek bed near Spring Street. A man allegedly grabbed the victim’s arm as he unzipped his pants, but the woman managed to pull away and screamed, police said.

About 15 minutes later, police say the same man approached a woman who was walking at the park entrance near the dead end of Walnut Avenue when he allegedly grabbed the victim’s buttocks. He again left the area on a bicycle.

Police believe the same man is involved in all three attacks.

The victims described him as being in his 40s with black hair and brown eyes. He spoke English and Spanish, police said. Authorities on Tuesday released a composite sketch of the assailant.

Anyone with information on the man can call Detective S. Costa at 714-744-7521.

Police asked residents not to contact, confront or try and apprehend the man if they see him, and instead should call 911.