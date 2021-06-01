Fontana police search for man wanted in connection with sexual assault of 2 women, including disabled victim

A man suspected of sexually assaulting two women in Fontana is shown in a surveillance image released by police on June 1, 2021.

Fontana police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting two women, including one described as being disabled and elderly, early Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of Juniper Avenue, Fontana police said in a news release.

An investigation determined that the assailant entered the home by removing screens from a window and forcing his way into the room where the victim was. The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Sometime before that incident, the man allegedly entered another home on the same block and sexually assaulted another female, but was scared off by a family member, police said.

The assailant is described as being between 20 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts. He also has a tattoo on his left side of his neck of the letter S and a tattoo on his left forearm, police said.

Authorities on Tuesday shared what appears to be a surveillance image of the man.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the man involved can contact Detective V. Gutierrez at 909-350-8170 or vgutierrez@fontana.org.