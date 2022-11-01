LAPD officials released this composite sketch of a man sought in a series of attempted sexual assaults in East Hollywood.

A man is being sought in connection with multiple attempted sexual assaults in the East Hollywood area, police said.

The assailant frequents the area of Western Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard where he is believed to approach victims and lure them into his vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man then drives to remote areas and has on multiple occasions brandished a gun and demanded “sexual acts be performed on him,” police detailed in a news release.

“The suspect has acted out in violence in these incidents and physically assaulted his victims,” police added.

The man may go by the name of “Mainer,” “Maynor” or “Mainor” and has tattoos on both arms.

He has worn hairstyles with an “M” shaved on the side of his head, but police say he may have recently changed his hairstyle.

Authorities released a composite sketch of the man, and described him as being between 25 and 35 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Police believe he may have a military background and may work as a security guard. Authorities also believe he may be in a relationship and possibly has a young daughter, though they did not elaborate on why they think that may be the case.

The man drives a newer-model, dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Honda. They vehicle may have tinted windows and a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information that may lead to the assailant’s identity, or knows of additional victims and witnesses, is asked to call the LAPD’s special assault detectives at 213-473-0447.