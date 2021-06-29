Man sought in fatal stabbing of girlfriend in Compton

Victor Hugo Sosa is shown in a 2017 photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on June 29, 2021.

A 25-year-old man is being sought on suspicion of stabbing his girlfriend to death in Compton earlier this year.

Daisy Delao, 19, was found dead in an alley along the 1400 block of South Long Beach Boulevard on Feb. 23, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She had been stabbed several times, L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner records show.

Officials respond to a death investigation in Compton on Feb. 23, 2021. The death was later determined to be a stabbing. (KTLA)

No further details about the stabbing have been released. Authorities also did not elaborate on how they determined her boyfriend, Victor Hugo Sosa, was responsible for the crime.

He has not been apprehended and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He is known to use his skateboard and/or public transportation, officials said.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.