Man sought in Fresno killing of mother, grandfather arrested in L.A.

Rahmad Kerel Parke is seen in a photo released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A man sought in the killings of his grandfather and mother in Fresno was captured in Los Angeles, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rahmad Kerel Parke, 25, was picked up by Los Angeles police on Jan. 15 after Fresno detectives followed up on a tip that he had been seen in the Sherman Oaks area, the office said in a press release Tuesday.

Arrangements were being made to transfer Parke to Fresno. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Parke was wanted for the Jan. 6 killings of his 90-year-old grandfather, Mel Abdelaziz, and his 58-year-old mother, Melba Abdelaziz, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims were slain while visiting a home where Parke was staying, the office said. Deputies found the grandfather outside and mother inside.

Mel Abdelaziz had been a church pastor for 70 years.