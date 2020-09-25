Man sought in Glendale road-rage shooting

A truck involved in a road-rage shooting in Glendale is shown in a photo provided by police on Sept. 24, 2020.

Police in Glendale are looking for a man who allegedly shot at a vehicle during a road-rage incident.

The incident occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The man and a victim were both driving east on the 210 Freeway and got off on La Crescenta Boulevard, police said in a crime bulletin.

The two then “became involved” in a road-rage incident, police said without elaborating.

The man then allegedly fired at least twice at the victim’s vehicle, which was struck once, according to police.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and New York Avenue as well as Montrose and Pennsylvania avenues.

The shooter then drove onto the eastbound 210 Freeway and out of sight.

The shooter was described by police as being 35 years old with a thin build and prescription glasses. He was driving a white 1997 to 2004 Toyota Tacoma xTRA with a white camper shell and chrome wheels or hubcaps.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

