Man sought in seemingly random attack on woman on Chino Hills trail

Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a woman on a walking trail in Chino Hills without any apparent reason or provocation earlier this week, officials said.

Detectives are seeking the man pictured in this sketch in connection with an attack on a woman in Chino Hills on June 3, 2020. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The crime, which was being investigated as an attempted murder of the 23-year-old victim, took place about 3 p.m. Wednesday on a trail near Rolling Ridge Drive and Hickory Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“…the victim was violently attacked from behind while walking on trails,” the department said in a written statement. “The attacker was not known by the victim. The victim fought back, and the suspect fled on foot.”

Officials did not disclose whether the attack involved any weapons, or whether the victim suffered injuries.

Sheriff’s investigators described the attacker as a white man between 22 and 27 years old, of light complexion, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was described as lean with defined muscles, although not “muscular” or “skinny.”

The man had buzzed, light brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He had acne scars on the upper portions of his face

He wore a black-and-gray gator-style face mask, a black long-sleeve shirt, black or dark blue jeans and black gloves with dark red stitching on the straps.

No further details were available Friday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Detective Robert Scribner at 909-364-2000. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.