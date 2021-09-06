Man sought in series of sexual assaults in San Jacinto

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials on Sept. 2, 2021 released these images of a man wanted in a series of sex assaults in San Jacinto.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials have released images of a man being sought in a series of sexual assaults that occurred in San Jacinto.

The man is wanted in connection to crimes that began in March along public walking paths east of Esplanade Avenue, according to a flyer released by the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities did not elaborate on the alleged crimes or any victims involved.

He is described as being in his 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information that can lead to the man’s identity can contact Investigator Martinez at 951-791-3400.