Man sought in sexual assault of girl at La Crescenta park

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl as she got out of a bathroom in a La Crescenta park last month.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Crescenta Skate Park, located at 3498 Honolulu Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was coming out of the bathroom when she was “grabbed and sexually assaulted,” officials said in a bulletin. The man ran from the area over a pedestrian bridge and out of view.

The assailant was described as being 25 to 40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build and a light complexion. He was wearing a white hooded puffy vest, with a long-sleeved white shirt underneath and loose dark pants, officials said. The left sleeve had reflective tape from the shoulder to wrist that was peeling off. The man was also wearing a blue surgical mask, brown hat and sunglasses with green and blue reflective lenses placed on the bill of the cap.

On Friday, officials released a sketch of the man, who is wanted on suspicion of rape by force or fear.

No further details about the attack have been released.

Anyone with with additional information is asked to contact the special victims bureau’s toll free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.