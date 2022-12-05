A man who is being sought in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on a hiking trail in the Encino area last month was armed with a knife during the attack, police said Monday.

The attack occurred on a trail in the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive around noon on Nov. 21.

The victim was walking on the trail when the assailant approached her from behind and forced her to a secluded area before he sexually assaulted her, the Los Angeles Police Department had said.

The man was armed and is considered dangerous, police said during a news conference Monday.

Authorities are increasing patrol on Mulholland Drive in the area amid their ongoing search for the assailant.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

Police said they could not release more information about the suspect since the investigation is still underway.

Instead, authorities offered tips on how to stay safe during a hike:

Hike in pairs, tell someone where you are going, carry a charged cell phone and always be aware of your surroundings.