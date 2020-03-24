Man sought in Stevenson Ranch driveway robbery, shooting captured after tip to L.A. CrimeStoppers

A man who was wanted for allegedly robbing and shooting a woman in the driveway of a Stevenson Ranch home has been captured thanks to a tip from the public, authorities said Tuesday.

Jeremy Hernandez, 19, is pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on March 22, 2020.

After asking for the public’s help over the weekend, detectives were able to follow the tip submitted through L.A. CrimeStoppers and track down Jeremy Hernandez, 19, according to a bulletin from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was taken into custody Monday in Lancaster.

The shooting and robbery took place on the afternoon of Saturday, March 21, on Bracken Lane, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies responded to a call at the home for a report of a woman who was robbed at gunpoint in a driveway.

The woman’s injury was not life threatening, officials said.

Hernandez is being held on $1 million dollar bail.

WAY TO GO! YOU HELPED US CAPTURE THIS SUSPECT FAST!! Detectives Find Attempt Murder Suspect with Help of the Public https://t.co/pxiLOKrkUl pic.twitter.com/UZdSJaCc4m — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) March 24, 2020