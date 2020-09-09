Man sought in triple shooting that killed 2 in Redlands is arrested in Las Vegas

Eric Otto White is seen in photos released by the Redlands Police Department on Aug. 26, 2020.

A 57-year-old Phoenix man identified as the suspect in a triple-shooting that killed two people in Southern California was arrested in Las Vegas.

Records showed Tuesday that Eric Otto White was being held at the Clark County jail pending his transfer in custody to San Bernardino County, California.

The FBI in Las Vegas said White was arrested Sunday by a fugitive apprehension team investigating the early Aug. 26 shooting deaths of Kenneth Allen Lee and Kavina Madison Brooks in Redlands.

Police said a woman found with them was hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.