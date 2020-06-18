Man sought in ‘unprovoked’ knife attack on parents in Oak View

Robert Patrick Bowe, 34, of Oak Park, pictured in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on June 17, 2020.

Detectives are asking the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of wounding his parents in a knife attack at their Oak View home on Tuesday, officials said.

Robert Patrick Bowe, 34, is sought in connection with the stabbing, which took place about 9:20 p.m. at the home the family members all shared along Pethelen Avenue in the unincorporated county area, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

After responding to an “assault with a deadly weapon call,” deputies from the Sheriff’s Ojai Station found a 66-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman suffering from wounds not considered to be life threatening, Sgt. Steve Michalec said in a written statement. They were both treated at a hospital and released several hours later.

“The investigation revealed that Robert Bowe assaulted his parents with a knife in an unprovoked attack,” Michalec said.

Bowe was gone when deputies arrived and was not found despite an hourslong search, officials said.

He’s described as white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Bowe has numerous tattoos covering his neck and both arms. He also the word “NOW” tattooed on his right eyelid, and the word “WHAT” tattooed on his left eyelid.

“If you see Bowe, do not approach him as he may still be armed,” the sergeant added. “Instead, call 911.”

Anyone with information was urged to contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective Craig Hennes at 805-384-4722.