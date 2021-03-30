Man stabbed and killed someone else before fatally stabbing himself in Beverly Grove: LAPD

Authorities respond to investigate a fatal stabbing at a home in Beverly Grove on March 29, 2021. (KTLA)

After two men were found dead in Beverly Grove, police said Tuesday that one of the individuals apparently stabbed and killed the other person before fatally stabbing himself.

The pair was found dead Monday evening inside separate homes located within a block from each other, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to the 6600 block of Maryland Drive for a reported burglary around 4:35 p.m.

While at the scene, officers learned from neighbors about a man inside a home who had been stabbed, police said. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers were searching the area afterward when they came across a man with a self-inflicted stab wound inside another home, according to LAPD. Investigators believe that man stabbed and killed the man who officers found earlier.

In a news release, LAPD officials said the killing appears to be “an isolated incident” and there is no active search for a suspect.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can reach LAPD detectives at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.