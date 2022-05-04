A man was stabbed in the locker room or shower area of a Crunch Fitness in La Mirada Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was alerted at about 5:30 p.m., and they responded to the 12800 block of Valley View Avenue, according to Supervisor Pittman.

The victim was approached from behind and stabbed, said Sgt. Kennedy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Kennedy said, but the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to both officials.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a man of unknown age who was wearing a black hoodie, Kennedy said.