Man stabbed during confrontation with security guard at Santa Monica grocery store

An investigation is underway after an allegedly belligerent customer was stabbed during a confrontation with a grocery store security guard in Santa Monica late Monday night.

The incident was reported by the security guard at the Vons Market located at 710 Broadway at about 10:30 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found the wounded customer in front of the store suffering from multiple stab wounds and began providing first aid, according to the news release. He was later transported to a local hospital.

Investigators determined the man had not been wearing a face mask and was causing a scene in the store when he allegedly assaulted a staff member who approached him.

The fight apparently broke out when the security guard attempted to escort the customer out of the store.

That’s when the security guard says he pulled out a small pocket-knife and stabbed the customer.

The customer was listed in stable condition and was recovering at the hospital, the Police Department stated.

Police say the customer has refused to identify himself or provide any statements to investigators.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Police Department at 310-458-8451. The Police Department’s watch commander can also be reached at 310-458-8427 24-hours a day.