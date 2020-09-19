Man stabbed in Culver City hotel lobby after argument with person who was ‘harassing’ patrons: Police

The Double Tree Hotel on 6161 Centinela Ave. in Culver City is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A man was repeatedly stabbed and left in critical condition in a Culver City hotel lobby after an argument with a person who was “harassing” patrons, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to the Double Tree Hotel on 6161 Centinela Ave. around 9 p.m. Friday to find the victim on the lying on the lobby floor, bleeding profusely and losing consciousness, the Culver City Police Department said in a statement.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds and abrasions. He was listed in in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.

Witnesses at the hotel said another man was “harassing patrons by asking them what gang they are from,” according to the Police Department.

He then focused on the victim and they started arguing before he stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

The attacker was last seen running across the street from the hotel.

He was described as being a Black man with a skinny build, maybe 20 years old, standing at about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. At the time of the stabbing, he was wearing a blue jean jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans and he had tattoos on his face, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300.