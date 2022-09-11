One of two men who were stabbed inside a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning has died from his injuries.

Long Beach police say Christopher Finley, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach, died about eight hours after the attack.

Finley and another unidentified man were stabbed in the “upper torso” around 1:50 a.m. at Mineshaft on the 1700 block of East Broadway.

Both men were transported to the hospital for injuries that police believed at the time were not life-threatening. Despite the initial report, Finley died around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, the Police Department said.

Investigators believe the two men got into a verbal argument with a third unidentified man. The altercation got physical and the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed both men before fleeing the area.

Police have not yet released any information about the suspect’s description, but have said that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department Homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at LACrimestoppers.org.