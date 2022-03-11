Man stabbed, killed during Mid-City crime spree

A man was stabbed to death in Mid-City early Friday morning during a string of crimes that the LAPD believe are related.

Around 2:55 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to the Wilshire area for a report of a hit-and-run crash that had just happened at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

Officers found two vehicles at the scene. One vehicle was occupied by two people who were not seriously injured and the other was empty, police said.

While on the scene of the crash, officers found a victim of a stabbing about one block away. The stabbing victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Officers then received a call for a report of a burglary in the same area and were able to bring the suspect into custody.

He’s been identified by LAPD as Rolando Maura. He was booked into jail with bail set at $2 million and is expected to be charged with murder.

Police believe Maura stabbed and killed the man during the crime spree. Investigators are also trying to determine if he is connected to the original hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470. You can also submit an online tip at lacrimestoppers.org.