Man stabbed more than 10 times in Chinatown attack; suspect arrested

A man was stabbed more than 10 times during a random attack in Chinatown Wednesday afternoon, and another man has been arrested, police said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Alpine Street and Broadway.

William Yu, 46, was walking alone in downtown Los Angeles and Chinatown, as he often does, when he was approached by a man, the victim’s brother told KTLA.

William Yu tried to get out of the man’s way, but the assailant grabbed him and struck him. David Yu said his brother thought he was being punched, but he was actually being stabbed repeatedly in the face and neck. The victim also suffered slashes to his groin and stomach area.

A struggle continued until Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

He was identified as 50-year-old Timmothy Meirs and faces a mayhem charge, police said. His bail was set at $100,000.

Authorities are not investigating the incident as a hate crime, but rather a random attack.

David Yu set up a GoFundMe page for his brother as he recovers from his injuries. Photos shared to the fundraising page show the victim with several bloodied lacerations that appeared to be stitched up.