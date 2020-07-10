Man stabbed multiple times on popular hiking trail in Simi Valley

An investigation is underway into a stabbing that occurred near a popular hiking destination in Simi Valley Thursday evening.
About 6 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Vera Cruz Street because a man in his early 20s was pounding on the door of a home, the Simi Valley Police Department stated in a news release.
Arriving officers discovered that the man banging on the door had been stabbed multiple times and was bleeding badly.
The victim told investigators he had been stabbed on a trail near the Mount McCoy Cross, the news release stated.
The man did not provide any further details but authorities do not believe it was a random attack.
Witnesses told investigators there was an argument between a group of men near the cross, but did not see the stabbing.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with wounds that were not believed to be life threatening, the police department stated.
Anyone with further information can contact the police department at 805-583-6950.