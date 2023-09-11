A man was stabbed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Monday morning.

The attack was reported just before 12:45 a.m., and when officers arrived to the scene at Hollywood Boulevard between Las Palmas and Cherokee avenues, they found a man suffering from stab wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage from the scene showed multiple police vehicles, several of which were parked alongside the Vogue Multicultural Museum, formerly known as the Vogue Theatre.

The man, whose name and age were not provided by police, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds. His condition is unknown.

Police said the suspected assailants are two men who fled in a white BMW.

This attack came one day after a man was shot while he was meditating on the Walk of Fame.