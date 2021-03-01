Man stabbed to death, 2 people injured in Mid-Wilshire area: LAPD

A man was fatally stabbed and two other people were injured in the Mid-Wilshire area early Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

About 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a call at an apartment complex along the 4500 block of West Olympic Boulevard and found a man unconscious at the location.

The victim, described only as being in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

None of the victims have been identified and authorities did not elaborate on their injuries.

Officials did not have a description of the assailant, who had apparently run away from the scene before police arrived.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several police units at the cordoned off scene as detectives searched the area for clues.

Anyone with information about the incident can call LAPD’s West Bureau homicide detectives at 213-382-9470.