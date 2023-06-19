Jie Deng is seen in a 2017 photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on June 19, 2023.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible for stabbing and killing a man at a La Puente nightclub last week.

Jie Deng was fatally stabbed at a club around 1 a.m. June 14 in the 130 block of South 6th Avenue, an unincorporated area of La Puente, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the attack or any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LASD’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.