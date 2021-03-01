Man stabbed to death by transient at Corona Jack in the Box: Police

A Jack in the Box sign is seen in a file photo. (David McNew/Getty Images)

A man was fatally stabbed by a transient following an argument at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Corona early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at the fast-food restaurant, located in the 2200 block of Griffin Way, around 5:45 a.m., according to a Corona Police Department news release.

They found the unidentified victim, a man in his 30s, with multiple stab wounds outside the business. He died at the scene, officials said.

The victim and a homeless man were involved in some type of verbal dispute before the deadly stabbing, according to police.

“This appears to be an isolated incident with no known threat to the public’s safety,” the release read.

A suspect description released by the department described the assailant only as a Hispanic man in his 40s.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the case and anyone with information is urged to call Corona police at 951-736-2330 option 3.

Tipsters can also contact Senior Detective Dan Neagu by dialing 951-739-4916 or emailing Dan.Neagu@CoronaCa.gov.