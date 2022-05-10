Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Dal Lee was discovered in Los Angeles.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who fatally stabbed a man sitting his car in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Around noon on May 5, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 5300 block of South Main Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The officers arrived to find a victim suffering from a stab wound to his neck, according to LAPD.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital, where he died.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Dal Lee, LAPD said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was in the parking lot where the victim’s vehicle was parked.

The victim walked to his van and sat in the front seat. The suspect approached from behind, stabbed the victim in the neck, then fled on foot.

The suspect, identified only as a Black man, was observed wearing a “distinctive” sweatshirt and a surgical mask, according to LAPD.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Abundis or Detective Pintado at 213-996-4117. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.