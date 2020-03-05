Man stabbed to death in Lancaster

Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Lancaster Thursday.

They responded to the 44200 block of Cedar Avenue to investigate after authorities initially responded at 11 a.m. and found the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Officials did not give information about a possible suspect or other details about the victim.

Anyone with information can reach the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

