Man stabbed to death in Lancaster

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Lancaster Thursday.

They responded to the 44200 block of Cedar Avenue to investigate after authorities initially responded at 11 a.m. and found the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Officials did not give information about a possible suspect or other details about the victim.

Anyone with information can reach the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.
 

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter